New video released in deadly fight outside Denny's

By: Isiah Carey

Posted: Jun 05 2017 10:54PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 10:54PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - An attorney released new video today in the case of a man who died after a fight outside a Denny's.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston