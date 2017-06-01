Katy High School cafeteria worker fired over alleged racist comment

- A cafeteria worker at Katy High School is accused of making a racist comment to a student.

Katy ISD released this statement:

Recently the District was informed of an inappropriate comment made about a student by a Katy High School cafeteria worker. An investigation was immediately launched and the employee was terminated. Katy ISD expects all employees to model conduct that aligns with its mission and values, and does not tolerate inappropriate behaviors among staff or students.