Shortage of buglers to play Taps at veterans' funerals

- Hundreds of American veterans die each day, and each one of them unquestionably earned the honor of having Taps played at their burial. Unfortunately there are not enough buglers to play at every funeral, and today many veterans are buried in silence.

There are nonprofit foundations like Buglers Across America, which has 5,000 horn players ready to play nationwide, but that's not enough. Many veterans are forced to have a pre-recorded version of Taps played at their funeral. There's a local group of buglers that are also in need of volunteers to play Taps at veterans' funerals.