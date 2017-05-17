Crazies on Houston streets

By: Isiah Carey

Posted:May 17 2017 11:29PM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 11:29PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A woman takes a casual walk down I-45 and causes a traffic jam, and a naked man runs around trying to open car doors before police interfere.

 

  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston