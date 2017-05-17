Associate Pastor John Gray and wife discuss new docu-series

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Lakewood Church associate pastor John Gray and his family have a new docu-series. It's about faith and humanity. They discuss balancing their new reality show, staying authentic and helping others.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Lakewood Church associate pastor John Gray and his family have a new docu-series. It's about faith and humanity. They discuss balancing their new reality show, staying authentic and helping others.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.