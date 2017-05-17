Newly-leaked video shows police tase a cuffed suspect

By: Isiah Carey

Posted:May 17 2017 11:12PM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 11:12PM CDT

BALCH SPRINGS, TX (FOX 26) - A newly-leaked police body cam video has many people wondering why one officer is still on the streets. It shows a Balch Springs, Texas police officer tasing a cuffed suspect. 


