Isiah Factor - HPD treasure honored and Houston rapper given his own day

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A hidden treasure from the Houston Police Department was honored today. And a Houston rapper now has his own day in his hometown.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A hidden treasure from the Houston Police Department was honored today. And a Houston rapper now has his own day in his hometown.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.