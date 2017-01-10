Isiah Factor - high speed rail ruling and Australia-bound med student

Isiah Factor - high speed rail ruling and Australian med school bound Houstonian
By: Isiah Carey

Posted:Jan 10 2017 06:49PM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 06:50PM CST

Waller County officials say a judge has sided with them when it comes to making decisions on the proposed high speed rail from Dallas to Houston. The Ministers Against Crime is helping a medical student get to Australia.


