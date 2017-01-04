Isiah Factor - Fan sign mocks Moses Malone Jr. at Toyota Center

Was the son of Moses Malone mocked at the Toyota Center by a sign-waving fan?
Now, the attorney representing the son of the late NBA legend says the team's front office should get a handle on some of the members of the Red Nation.
