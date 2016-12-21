Isiah Factor - helping family have a merry Christmas

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A Houston mother says she had given up and accepted her kids weren't going to have anything for Christmas. That's until she decided to write The Factor.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A Houston mother says she had given up and accepted her kids weren't going to have anything for Christmas. That's until she decided to write The Factor.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.