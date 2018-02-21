'100 Boy March Against Violence' at Bonner Elementary

- The young men of the Bonner Elementary Boy's Club in southeast Houston took a stand on Wednesday.

They held a "100 Boy March Against Violence," showing others there's a better way to solve arguments.

The Boy's Club says it wants its members to be leaders, spreading a message of nonviolence in our schools and the entire city of Houston.

The Boy's Club says it also wants to promote Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of uniting people from all backgrounds.