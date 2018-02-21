'100 Boy March Against Violence' at Bonner Elementary

By: Isiah Carey

Posted: Feb 21 2018 11:10PM CST

Video Posted: Feb 21 2018 11:39PM CST

Updated: Feb 21 2018 11:40PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The young men of the Bonner Elementary Boy's Club in southeast Houston took a stand on Wednesday.

They held a "100 Boy March Against Violence," showing others there's a better way to solve arguments.

The Boy's Club says it wants its members to be leaders, spreading a message of nonviolence in our schools and the entire city of Houston.

The Boy's Club says it also wants to promote Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of uniting people from all backgrounds.

