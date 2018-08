By the age of 19, he had premiered two short films at the Cannes short film showcase which he wrote, directed, produced and acted in.

At 23 years old, Chasen Parker premiered his third movie "American Fishtrap" at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Now he's getting ready to make the big move to Hollywood. Before he leaves, he's doing a screening of "American Fishtrap" in Conroe.

Chasen Parker is on the Factor to talk about it.