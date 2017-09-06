The Breakdown - FEMA funds for Harvey relief
Harvey is draining FEMA funds, but there is no need for panic. FOX 26 The News Edge anchor Kaitlin Monte explains that help is on the way.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Harvey is draining FEMA funds, but there is no need for panic. FOX 26 The News Edge anchor Kaitlin Monte explains that help is on the way.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.