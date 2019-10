- The Texas Renaissance Festival is back for its 45th year.

The event will open October 5 and run for nine weekends through December 1.

Guests can try food and drink from around the world, view entertainment and musical acts and shop from hundreds of vendors.

This season will feature nine themed weekends including:

Oktoberfest – October 5 & 6

1001 Dreams – October 12 & 13

Pirate Adventure – October 19 & 20

All Hallows Eve – October 26 & 27

Return to the Renaissance – November 2 & 3

Heroes and Villains – November 9 & 10

Barbarian Invasion - November 16 & 17

Highland Fling – November 23 & 24

Celtic Christmas – November 29 & December 1

Visitors can view a schedule of events and ticket information at https://www.texrenfest.com/

The Texas Renaissance Festival is located in Todd Mission, about 50 miles from Houston.