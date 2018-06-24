Texas EquuSearch leads search for missing woman

- Texas EquuSearch is joining the search for a missing woman last seen in northeast Houston on Thursday.

Volunteers lead a search in northeast Houston on Sunday morning for Maria Jimenez, 29. She was last seen in the 6900 block of Texrkana Street around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Jimenez was last seen wearing a dressy t-shirt, pastel colored slacks, medium-brown colored ballet slipper shoes, a pink Apple watch and carrying a tan purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, the Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.