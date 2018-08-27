Texas boy brightens girl's bad day with a serenade

- A little boy's sweet gesture is touching hearts in Texas everywhere. It all started with the young boy trying to cheer up a friend who was feeling down. The boy's mother says her son befriended a little girl new to his class. One day, the girl was upset about two girls being mean to her at school, so she decided to call her best friend and tell him about it.

The little boy then decided to head right to her house with his mom to cheer her up. He serenaded her with a special rendition of Bruno Mar's "Count On Me." He finished it off with a big hug to brighten her day. The boy's mom, Ruby Jimenez uploaded this video to her Facebook page, and it's already gotten more than 27-thousand views.

(Credit: Ruby Jimenez)