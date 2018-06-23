Teen's body found in apartment complex stairwell

- Officers arrived to an apartment complex in southeast Houston on Friday night in response to a reported shooting. They found the body of a 17-year-old boy on a second floor stairwell.

The shooting was reported at the Bellfort Pines Apartment Homes on Canyon Street near Bellfort Street at around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say no witnesses have come forward regarding the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department homicide division by phone at 713 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).