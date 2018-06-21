Teen drowns in northwest Harris County swimming pool

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 21 2018 06:44PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2018 06:45PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported drowning.

Deputies arrived at around 3:40 p.m. Thursday to Palmetto Shores Drive near Ripple Lake Drive in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted the following information on his Twitter account:

Sad to learn of another drowning victim. Our @HCSOTexas units responded to a backyard swimming pool, a 15 year old was found. Transported to hospital where he was pronounced.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston