Cut your Electric Costs Tech News Cut your Electric Costs When was the last time you looked at how much you're paying for electricity? Do you know what your electric company is charging per Kilowatt hour?

- We're billed by the amount of kilowatts of electricity we use. That price is listed as Kilowatts per hour.

You should be able to find it on your bill. Companies list their price according kilowatt hour.

One of the best places to shop for electricity the Public Utility Commission's Freedom to Choose website.

Put in your Zip code and up pops all the electric companies that serve your area. Compare Kilowatt hour prices.

You can also do your own research. Or pay companies such as Energy Ogre or BillTrim to do it for you.

