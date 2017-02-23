Cut your Electric Costs

By: Emily Akin

Posted:Feb 23 2017 08:32AM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 08:35AM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - We're billed by the amount of kilowatts of electricity we use. That price is listed as Kilowatts per  hour.
You should be able to find it on your bill. Companies list their price according kilowatt hour.

One of the best places to shop for electricity the Public Utility Commission's Freedom to Choose website.
Put in your Zip code and up pops all the electric companies that serve your area. Compare Kilowatt hour prices.

You can  also do your own research. Or pay companies such as Energy Ogre or  BillTrim to do it for you.
 


