Stoneman Douglas athletic director laid to rest

- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Athletic Director Chris Brent Hixon, 49, was laid to rest with full military honors Wednesday at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

He was one of 17 killed in the shooting at the school last week.

Hixon was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

He was a member of a Roman Catholic church in Hollywood.

When the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, the school says Hixon always took the job. It was in that security role that Hixon apparently came within range of the shooter.

Hixon and assistant football coach Aaron Feis were patrolling the halls of Stoneman Douglas when the shooter opened fire. They both died trying to protect students.