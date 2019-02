Sparks flew during a lengthy police chase with a suspect driving on the rims of a pickup truck for about 20 miles.

Authorities say deputies tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Ram around midnight near the Beltway and Hardy, but he took off.

Deputies were able to spike two tires, but the truck kept going for about 20 miles. The chase ended near the North Loop and TC Jester.

The suspect was taken into custody.