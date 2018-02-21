South Lyon student held on $10M bond for threatening to 're-enact Florida shooting'

Ryan Debruyne, 18, is being held on a $10 million bond after threatening to re-enact the Florida high school shooting. Image: Oakland County Jail Ryan Debruyne, 18, is being held on a $10 million bond after threatening to re-enact the Florida high school shooting. Image: Oakland County Jail

- A South Lyon high school senior is spending his 18th birthday in Oakland County Jail after threatening to re-enact the Florida high school shooting on Wednesday.

According to South Lyon Police, Ryan Debruyne sent a 17-year-old friend a Snapchat asking if he wanted to re-enact the Florida shooting on Wednesday. The student said no and then called police.

This past Saturday, police tracked down Debruyne in his oak in Green Oak Township. His parents allowed police in to interview him and he admitted to sending the message.

Police searched the family's home, his room, and car and did not find any guns that he had access to.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned on charge of making a false report of terrorism. That carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.

On Wednesday, his 18th birthday, he appeared before another judge for a probably cause hearing. He's being held on a $10,000,000 cash/surety bond and remains in the Oakland County Jail.

South Lyon Schools are on mid-winter break and are not in session. Classes resumed on Wednesday with increased presence from police.

