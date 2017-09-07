Some hotels not taking FEMA vouchers from Harvey victims

- FEMA is in Houston but are they really making a difference to those who lost their homes? We have seen it happen time and time again – people left displaced from their homes by these storms. So with no homes, where do we go? What do we do? I’ve got answer –hotels and motels. The problem has been some of the national chains and even mom-and-pop operations are not accepting FEMA vouchers. Why are they not accepting FEMA? I thought the federal dollars were as good as gold. Local hotel owner Sawan Patel is here to explain the hotel situation.