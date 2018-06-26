Sheriff: Pickens County parents locked daughter in room for months, beat her

- Two Pickens County parents have been booked in the county's Adult Detention Center after deputies say they disciplined their daughter by locking her in her bedroom for months at a time.

The investigation started over the weekend, when 18-year-old Olivia Nicole Ferrel was reported by her parents as missing from their home near Buckeye Trail around Saturday afternoon. Police say Neil and Janet Ferrell told deputies that their daughter "had a variety of behavioral issues that placed her in jeopardy."

While searching, the Pickens County Sheriff said that detectives discovered that Olivia's room had video recording equipment inside, a lock on the door that would prevent someone inside from leaving, and no personal items.

Olivia was found nearly 20 hours later 15 miles away in the City of Nelson. Deputies say she was walking through the night.

When Olivia went to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, officials say they learned that she was disciplined by being locked in her room for days to months on end, with the Farrells using video and audio equipment to monitor her.

If she needed to use the restroom outside of limited opportunities, the Sheriff said that she had to use a bucket.

In addition to this, police say she was punished in other ways, including beating the soles of her feet so there were no bruises.

Neal and Janet Farrell have been charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, false imprisonment, and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. More charges may be coming

Officials say that the Court System and Adult Protective Services are working to place Olivia in a safe environment so that she can receive assistance.

The investigation is continuing.