XXXTentacion shatters Taylor Swift's single-day Spotify streaming record

- Just a day after he was shot while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Florida, rapper XXXTentacion set a new record on Spotify, beating Taylor Swift’s single-day streaming record.

Following the news of the 20-year-old's sudden death, fans flocked to the music streaming service to pay tribute to the young artist.

According to Spotifycharts.com, on Tuesday, the rapper's song “Sad!” was streamed 10.4 million times globally, out-streaming Swift's 2017 hit, “Look What You Made Me Do," which raked in about 10.1 million streams.

XXXTentacion's surprising streaming record comes just after Spotify banned the rapper's music from the music streaming service due to the company's new hate content and hateful conduct policy. The rapper's content was originally removed from Spotify in May because the artist, whose real name is Dwayne Onfroy, was awaiting trial for allegedly abusing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM.