Watch ‘Riptide' the dog hilariously attempt to workout with crew team

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (FOX 11) - This video of a golden retriever attempting to do bicycle crunches with his teammates will make you smile.
The Stanford Women's Crew team posted video of their adorable dog "Riptide" attempting to get in shape, who also happens to have his own Instagram page.
He's a good boy!
