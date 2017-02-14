Siberian Husky tries to escape and free his friends at Chinese vet clinic [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo/video: (Fox Edge/CCTV) Share This Siberian Husky tries to escape and free his friends at Chinese vet clinic Can you blame any animal for wanting out of a vet's office? A smart Siberian Husky staged his own version of 'the great escape' at a Chinese veterinary clinic.

- Can you blame any animal for wanting out of a vet's office?

A smart Siberian Husky staged his own version of 'the great escape' at a Chinese veterinary clinic.

The dog pried opened the cage door with its mouth. He then walked toward the entrance of the hospital and focused on the main door.

He tried pushing it with his paws

Unfortunately it was protected by a password,

Undaunted he chewed down the frame.

When that didn't work he decided to give his canine buddies a taste of freedom.

He opened two cages and let two dogs out. But the poor guy paid a heavy price.

He ended up locked in a sturdier cage with double locks!

