Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's today

(FoxNews.com) - Shamrock Shake fans should no longer be green with envy (or anticipation), as the iconic milkshake has officially returned to select menus nationwide.

According to a news release from the Golden Arches, the minty McCafé confection features “creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup” further “topped with delicious whipped topping.” Though the fast-food chain is vague as to how long the Shamrock Shake will be available, they’ve made it easier than ever to track the St. Patrick’s Day treat down with a brand new app.

With a quick download of the official Shamrock Shake Finder app for iOS and Android phones, devotees can locate participating McDonald’s and share Shamrock Shake stickers, while iPhone X users can experiment with an augmented reality experience.

The shamrock shake is back @mcdanks rt to save a life pic.twitter.com/OOr98BZymr — Sierra Tatro (@statro91) February 20, 2018

Noting that the electric green shake has developed a “cult-like following” since debuting on Mickey D’s menus in 1970, Twitter users have largely erupted in excitement over the beverage’s return.

Some detractors, meanwhile, lamented the return of the drink, while others boasted that they’ve been ordering up the Shamrock Shake for days. Indeed, McCafé confirmed via their official Twitter account that some locations began serving up the green shake as early as Feb. 12.

february 21st

you know what that means...

SHAMROCK SHAKE IS BACK BABY 😍

RT TO SAVE A LIFE — chase ღ (@chasekeithh) February 21, 2018

You’re in the @McDonalds drive-thru with your friend Carl.



You say, “Ooo! I’m gonna get a Shamrock Shake, you want one too?!”



Carl says, “Nah, they’re gross.”



Carl is no longer your friend. Call us and we’ll remove Carl from your car. — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) February 16, 2018

Shamrock shakes are back in season and I need one in my life ☘️ — Alyssa Glassen (@trinitydancer_6) February 21, 2018

However, unlike last year, McDonald’s will not be serving up four additional chocolate versions of the treat, as the Oak Brook, Ill.-headquartered chain is sticking to just its the original vanilla mint.

Cheers to the classics, and to the start of a new Shamrock Shake season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. #ShamrockShake pic.twitter.com/7r5Z7MNpnF — Todd Butler (@misterbutter) February 20, 2018

