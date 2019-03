- METRORail is giving a message about safety to children by making a Sesame Street debut.

The train was featured in a new Sesame Street debut to teach young viewers about the letter “T.”

During this episode, a young rider named Nairobi and her family were on their way to the Houston Zoo. Along the way, Nairobi meets a METRO fare inspector and a rail operator.

"It's exciting to know along with educating children about the ease and efficiency of mass transit, METRORail is also being used as a learning building block," said METRO President and CEO Tom Lambert.