Senior citizens, widows in Lakewood feel forgotten

- Like most streets around Houston, debris in the community of Lakewood is everywhere.

"I lost everything," said Thelma Flowers as she sobbed in front of a pile or rubble in her front yard. "Every time I look at it I feel sick."

"Our hearts kind of bled and said we need to do something," said Dr. Nicolle Byrd.

Byrd is a pastor who says she couldn't believe her eyes when she first saw this predominantly low income neighborhood. She fears the neighborhood is being overlooked.

"I really fear they've been forgotten and we're here to help the overlooked and underserved communities," Byrd said.

Byrd is opening up a distribution center to help residents get back on their feet. Many of the elderly women in the neighborhood say they need help hanging sheetrock. If you'd like to help call 713-489-3330.