- A security guard was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot at a possible illegal gambling room in southwest Houston, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting on Fondren around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the security guard was shot near the door of an unmarked business. The security guard was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery. He is expected to survive.

Authorities say they found about 60 slot machines located in the unmarked business.

Police do not know what lead up to the shooting. They are collecting evidence and will review surveillance video.