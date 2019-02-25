< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Santa Fe school shooting suspect appears in court for change of venue hearing Santa Fe school shooting suspect appears in court for change of venue hearing    25 2019 06:10PM  By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted Feb 25 2019 06:05PM CST
Video Posted Feb 25 2019 06:10PM CST
Updated Feb 25 2019 06:11PM CST Change of venue hearing for Santa Fe trial
Santa Fe mother invited to gun reform hearing
Judge shares timeline for Santa Fe murder trial
Justin Timberlake keeps promise to shooting victim
Santa Fe HS coach nominated for award
Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center
Parents say SFISD not doing enough to protect
Parents raise concerns about remodeling of SFHS
Friday night football returns to Santa Fe High
HS shooting victim's family visits Cowboys camp <span>Santa Fe mother invited to gun reform hearing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-shares-timeline-for-santa-fe-high-school-murder-trial"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/28/vlcsnap-03924_1548729972053_6685656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Judge shares timeline for Santa Fe murder trial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/justin-timberlake-keeps-promise-to-santa-fe-hs-shooting-victim"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/22/vlcsnap-03858_1548201025674_6655397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Justin Timberlake keeps promise to shooting victim</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/houston-texans-nominate-santa-fe-hs-head-coach-for-coach-of-the-year"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/10/vlcsnap-2019-01-10-21h42m58s46_1547178206782_6613078_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Santa Fe HS coach nominated for award</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/counseling-center-continues-to-offer-help-in-santa-fe"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/01/06/Aldersgate%20Church%2C%20Santa%20Fe_1546786787594.jpg_6593352_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/parents-say-santa-fe-isd-not-doing-enough-to-protect-students"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/28/vlcsnap-03240_1538114996028_6132157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Parents say SFISD not doing enough to protect</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/parents-raise-concerns-about-remodeling-of-santa-fe-high-school"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/24/vlcsnap-2018-09-24-19h11m35s973_1537834391881_6111571_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Parents raise concerns about remodeling of SFHS</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/friday-night-football-returns-to-santa-fe-high-school"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/08/31/Friday_night_football_returns_to_Santa_F_0_5994849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Friday night football returns to Santa Fe High</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/santa-fe-family-says-cowboys-training-camp-visit-memorable-emotional"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/22/P-COWBOYS%20SANTA%20FE%20FOOTBALL%20530P_00.00.30.07_1534977176197.png_5959131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>HS shooting victim's family visits Cowboys camp</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The admitted Santa Fe High School shooter appeared in person in Galveston County court on Monday for a change of venue hearing.</p><p>The judge announced that he will have a decision on change of venue by the end of the week for the teen charged in the murders of ten people and injuring 13 others. Police say he admitted to opening fire on his classmates and teachers in May 2018.</p><p>Emotions were heavy in court from families of the victims and the family of the admitted mass shooter as he walked into the courtroom in chains and an inmate jumpsuit.</p><p>"This was obviously a tough day for the family,” said defense attorney Nick Poehl. “It’s the first time they’ve seen him on anything other than a video monitor since the day it happened.”</p><p>"It was emotional to me, because I was looking at him to see if I could see some remorse, and I didn’t get it,” said Sonia Lopez, mother of shooting victim Sarah Salazar. “I didn’t see it."</p><p>Salazar was a sophomore in art class when she was wounded several times during the mass shooting. She survived but underwent multiple surgeries on her shoulder and jaw. Her sister was at the change of venue hearing on Monday.</p><p>"Just because there was so much publicity on his case, I don’t think that matters,” said Suzannah Salazar, Sarah’s sister. “He knows what he did. I know right from wrong. I know he knew what he was doing.”</p><p>The defense is arguing that with about 330,000 people living in Galveston County, and with pervasive media coverage, it’s hard to find a jury who doesn’t know someone who knows someone impacted by the mass shooting. They presented local news articles and local social media comments as evidence. They want the case tried in another county.</p><p>"How would you like to sit on a jury and be rendering something that your neighbor didn’t like?,” asked defense attorney Robert Barfield. “Would the fear of that come into play? There’s all kind of things other than social media that can play on this. That’s why a move to somewhere where that’s not an issue is what we’re seeking.”</p><p>The prosecution, led by Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, is arguing that while media coverage may be pervasive, the information being reported is accurate, not inflammatory. He listed several mayors in the area who have submitted affidavits saying it will be possible to seek a fair trial within Galveston County. The prosecution stated that the political leaders agreed in their affidavits that although the case has received a lot of media attention, it is possible to find a jury who can set aside those opinions and weigh out the facts impartially.</p><p>Prosecutors declined to interview with reporters after the hearing, but the defense had this response:</p><p>“I disagree with their take,” said Poehl. “I think that some of the coverage has not been accurate.”</p><p>At the end of the hearing, the admitted shooter took a good look back at his family sitting behind him. Some of them burst into tears as he was escorted out. More News Stories data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/Trump_administration_puts_new_restrictio_0_7350338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.</p><p>A Treasury Department statement says the U.S. will no longer allow the group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island.</p><p>Those “people to people” trips have been used by thousands of American citizens to visit the island even before the U.S. restored formal relations with the communist government in December 2014.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/kentucky-man-accused-of-breaking-27-bones-in-newborn" title="Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/6665444_1559649790322_7350138_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kentucky man accused of breaking 27 bones in newborn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 07:08AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 08:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Kentucky man is behind bars, accused of abusing a newborn girl so viciously that he broke 27 of her bones.</p><p>Sean Dykes, 24, is charged with with criminal abuse and domestic violence. According to an arrest report, officers and paramedics were called to a Richmond home after reports of a 3-month-old girl with a head injury.</p><p>Upon examination, doctors determined that the baby had approximately 27 fractures throughout her body including her skull, arms, spine, ribs, legs, hands, and feet. She also reportedly had bruises and retinal hemorrhaging.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father" title="Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Amber_Alert_issued_to_Tennessee_infant_0_7350331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Amber_Alert_issued_to_Tennessee_infant_0_7350331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Amber_Alert_issued_to_Tennessee_infant_0_7350331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Amber_Alert_issued_to_Tennessee_infant_0_7350331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/Amber_Alert_issued_to_Tennessee_infant_0_7350331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amber Alert issued to Tennessee infant" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert issued for 11-month-old Tennessee girl</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in Tennessee have issued a statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 11-month-old girl.</p><p>The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 11-month-old Rose Graham is with her biological father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.</p><p>Roscoe Graham is reportedly suicidal and in possession of a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/your-money/tellinga-turns-excitement-of-art-personal-letters-into-a-moneymaker"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/04/vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696_7350672_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-04-10h33m43s253_1559662440696.png"/> </figure> <h3>Tellinga turns excitement of art, personal letters into a moneymaker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/trump-administration-puts-new-restrictions-on-us-travel-to-cuba"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/04/GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455_7350443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Getty Images" title="GETTY-Havana-cuba_1559656506455-407068.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Trump administration puts new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-11-month-old-tennessee-girl-taken-by-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/04/TBI_AmberAlert_060419_1559644496158_7349763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img  