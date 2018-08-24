Performing arts charter school campus closed after fire code inspection

- A charter school campus in northeast Houston suddenly closes its doors because of fire code violations.

Earlier this week, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office informed the Texas Education Agency of multiple violations at the Rhodes School for the Performing Arts East Northshore campus, including fire alarms and extinguishers that were not in working order, electrical wiring not up to code, blocked exits, and exposed breaker and junction boxes. The TEA responded by closing the campus on Wallisville Road and suspending its funding.

RSPA leaders issued a letter to parents on Friday saying that administrators were working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. School authorities said that Monday and Tuesday will be considered non-school days for students that will be made up for in October.

All Pre-K through second grade students should report to the Tidwell campus on Wednesday, Aug. 29 while all 3rd through 6th grade students can apply to the RSPA Channelview or RSPA Northeast Humble campuses as space becomes available, and they’ll be admitted immediately. Parents can also choose to withdraw their children.

According to the Rhodes School's website, there are 1,100 students and 200 faculty across four campuses in the Houston area.

TEA has scheduled a hearing on Tuesday for RSPA leaders to respond to the suspension of funds.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office will conduct a follow-up inspection on Sept. 16.