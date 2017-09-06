Residents of Canyon Gate finally allowed back in their neighborhood

- After days of being left in limbo residents of the Canyon Gate at Cinco Ranch subdivision were finally allowed back into their homes yesterday after being flooded by the Barker Reservoir.

Their neighborhood was deemed unsafe since authorities said the water tested positive for E. Coli. Residents were unable to have access to their homes making tensions high during a rally this past Saturday, which was to raise awareness for their neighborhood. That rally followed by a candlelight vigil on Monday night, until finally today, the residents were allowed back at their own risk.

Now, neighbors want answers since they feel faulty management at the reservoir was the cause of this. Christina Micu says, "It doesn't make any sense to me that how we're having this recurring problem with the reservoirs and it hasn't been fixed yet. We're talking about some of the smartest engineers you know in the world right because they're creating these things and yet we're having this recurring problem and no one has fixed it yet. That's crazy."

The residents are looking for options such as a buyout. Christina told us some of her neighbors where denied aid from FEMA. As for Christina, her claim is still pending.