Recognizing the warning signs of suicide & how to help a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430511183_430483025_155332";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430483025","video":"609431","title":"Recognizing%20the%20warning%20signs%20of%20suicide%20and%20how%20to%20help","caption":"Houston%27s%20Morning%20Show%20Anchor%20Melissa%20Wilson","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FRecognizing_the_warning_signs_of_suicide_0_7678220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FRecognizing_the_warning_signs_of_suicide_and_how_609431_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Frecognizing-the-warning-signs-of-suicide-how-to-help"}},"createDate":"Sep 27 2019 08:34AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430511183_430483025_155332",video:"609431",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Recognizing_the_warning_signs_of_suicide_0_7678220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Houston%2527s%2520Morning%2520Show%2520Anchor%2520Melissa%2520Wilson",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/media.fox26houston.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/27/Recognizing_the_warning_signs_of_suicide_and_how_609431_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Recognizing%20the%20warning%20signs%20of%20suicide%20and%20how%20to%20help-430483025",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Frecognizing-the-warning-signs-of-suicide-how-to-help"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Sep 27 2019 12:42PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 27 2019 08:34AM CDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 12:43PM CDT behavioral sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, spoke about the warning signs and what to do to prevent it.</p><p>Dr. Kazimi says there is not just one identifiable cause.</p><p>"It's really a combination of a lot of things. There are risk factors, there's signs that people can look for – increasing isolation, talking about like people feel like they're a burden, starting to give things away, feeling like they just don't belong. So, I think because there are more opportunities for people to feel isolated, that seems to be the most common thing," Dr. Kazimi says.</p><p>So, what can you do to help if you notice these behaviors?</p><p>"Sometimes it just takes sitting with that person, letting them know that they are not alone, that they are not a burden. One of the things, especially for teenagers, but this is very true for young adults and middle-aged folks as well because suicide rates are rising in adults as well as in children, is that letting them know that they are of value. And I think the most difficult part is when things seem very, very lonely, people tend to kind of get into a spiral. A downward spiral," she says.</p><p>For some, just hearing "cheer up" is not helpful.</p><p>"Sometimes what they're hearing is ‘if I could cheer up, I would. This is not a choice that I'm making.' So, you know, ‘get up', ‘snap out of it', those are not helpful things. Things that are helpful are validating their feelings that it does seem really hard, but we're going to get through this together. ‘How can I help you? What can I do?' The most important thing is letting them know they're not alone, because they're not," Dr. Kazimi says.</p><p>When is it time to seek counseling and get help?</p><p>"Anytime you feel that someone is not safe, that's the time to reach out for help. It can be your primary care provider. It can be a mental health professional. You can call the suicide crisis hotline. It can never really be too early. I always caution and tell people it's better to be safe and reach out for help sooner rather than later," she says.</p><p><strong><i>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the </i><a href="http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/"><i>National Suicide Prevention Lifeline</i></a><i>. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/Call_to_action_during_Childhood_Cancer_A_0_7671826_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to help during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carolina Sanchez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 10:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.</p><p>There are many things people can do to get involved, and the reasons are so important.</p><p>Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/-i-am-life-ambassador-armando-villegas" title="'I Am Life' ambassador Armando Villegas" data-articleId="430501941" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/_I_Am_Life__ambassador_Armando_Villegas_0_7678305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/_I_Am_Life__ambassador_Armando_Villegas_0_7678305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/_I_Am_Life__ambassador_Armando_Villegas_0_7678305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/_I_Am_Life__ambassador_Armando_Villegas_0_7678305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/_I_Am_Life__ambassador_Armando_Villegas_0_7678305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'I Am Life' ambassador Armando Villegas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 11:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 26 is teaming up with the Houston Health Department for the "I Am Life" campaign.</p><p>The campaign is aimed at suppressing and stopping the spread of HIV in our community.</p><p>"I Am Life" ambassador Armando Villegas was on Houston's Morning Show to talk about the importance of the campaign and how others can get involved.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couple-loses-a-combined-200-pounds-with-extreme-meal-prep-we-eat-whatever-we-want" title="Couple loses a combined 200 pounds with 'extreme' meal prep: 'We eat whatever we want'" data-articleId="430499576" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Couple_loses_combined_200_pounds_by_meal_0_7678445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Couple_loses_combined_200_pounds_by_meal_0_7678445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Couple_loses_combined_200_pounds_by_meal_0_7678445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Couple_loses_combined_200_pounds_by_meal_0_7678445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/27/Couple_loses_combined_200_pounds_by_meal_0_7678445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The couple bulk-buys all of their food for the next week on a Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple loses a combined 200 pounds with 'extreme' meal prep: 'We eat whatever we want'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 10:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 12:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Meet the meal-prep king and queen from the U.K. who have lost a combined 200 pounds by cooking the entire week's food in one go.</p><p>John Clark, 39, has lost more than 112 pounds and his partner Charlotte Deniz, 34, shed 88 pounds by being ultra-organized cooks. The couple spends about $165 a month on food, and use every penny to create colorful, pre-packaged meals.</p><p>Clark spends six hours every Sunday cooking a week's worth of meals and makes sure every breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack contains 400 calories.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 