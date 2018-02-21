Rape suspect fatally poisons himself after police chase in Ventura

- A Camarillo man under investigation for his possible involvement in a rape in Los Angeles led officers on a chase Wednesday morning that ended with his death on the 101 Freeway in Ventura, apparently after poisoning himself, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers were contacted Wednesday morning by a representative of the Los Angeles Police Department who said the suspect was in Ventura and was driving a black Nissan Versa, according to a CHP spokesman.

Officers chased the Versa onto the northbound 101, where it crossed all lanes of the freeway near Seaward Avenue and came to a stop in the center divider about 8:30 a.m. Officers then found the man -- who was not immediately identified -- dead in the car, said CHP Officer Kevin Denharder.

"It appears that he poisoned himself somehow,'' he said.

The LAPD had no immediate comment.

