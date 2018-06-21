Protesters against detaining immigrant children meet downtown Houston

- Protesting and holding posters, folks were out at the old building at 419 Emancipation voicing their opinions.

Sister Ceil Roeger is one of many out Thursday evening and says the Dominican Sisters of Houston will be out all weekend long.

“Our real goal is, we are against the zero-tolerance policy that has incarcerated so many people that have come across the border that is contrary to what we’ve done in the past,” Sister Roeger says.

Organizers with Refuse Facism, Free Los Ninos Coalition and the Houston Socialist Movement led the crowd.

Dr. David Michael Smith, a member of the Houston socialist movement says, “you know we basically think that migrants and refugees should be welcomed and don’t think that we should basically be putting them in prison, so it’s good not to have children separated we are glad that popular out rage has won that much of a victory already but we are also opposed to any kind of imprisonment.”

Many speaking their minds about the potential use for the facility, which is being rented out by Southwest Key.

“This is a facility that the Trump administration wanted to turn into a child detention center if you think about it, that is just obscene no matter which way you look at it,” says Dr. Smith.

While others left, the sisters stood tall as they will every hour until decision about the facility will be made.

“We are going to try to keep the vigil going until there is a decision made on the use of the property,” Sister Roeger says.