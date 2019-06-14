< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Premature migrant baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility Premature migrant baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility

By ASTRID GALVAN and GARANCE BURKE, Associated Press

Posted Jun 14 2019 11:38AM CDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 12:29PM CDT baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412692423.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var The Rio Grande flows along the U.S.-Mexico border at dusk on November 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The border line between Mexico (L), and the United States falls in the middle of the river. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Rio Grande flows along the U.S.-Mexico border at dusk on November 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The border line between Mexico (L), and the United States falls in the middle of the river. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Rio Grande flows along the U.S.-Mexico border at dusk on November 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The border line between Mexico (L), and the United States falls in the middle of the river. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412692423-412702927" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Rio Grande flows along the U.S.-Mexico border at dusk on November 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The border line between Mexico (L), and the United States falls in the middle of the river. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Rio Grande flows along the U.S.-Mexico border at dusk on November 6, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The border line between Mexico (L), and the United States falls in the middle of the river. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/premature-migrant-baby-found-at-texas-border-patrol-facility">ASTRID GALVAN and GARANCE BURKE, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412692423" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(AP)</strong> - The teenage girl with pigtail braids was hunched over in a wheelchair and holding a bunched sweatshirt when an immigrant advocate met her at a crowded Border Patrol facility in Texas.</p> <p>She opened the sweatshirt and the advocate gasped. It was a tiny baby, born premature and held in detention instead of where the advocate believes the baby should have been - at a hospital neonatal unit.</p> <p>"You look at this baby and there is no question that this baby should be in a tube with a heart monitor," said Hope Frye, a volunteer with an immigrant advocacy group who travels the country visiting immigration facilities with children to make sure the facilities comply with federal guidelines.</p> <p>Frye and other advocates said the case highlights the poor conditions immigrants are held in after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as the government deals with an unprecedented number of families and children arriving daily.</p> <p>The mother, a 17-year-old from Guatemala, had an emergency cesarean section in Mexico in early May and crossed the border with the baby June 4, Frye said.</p> <p>She was in a wheelchair in extreme pain when legal advocates found her this week. The girl told advocates she crossed the border through the Rio Grande River but needed people to carry her, and that she also needed help getting into a Border Patrol car when she was apprehended.</p> <p>The mother and daughter were expected to be transferred to a privately-run facility for underage immigrants without parents on Thursday after outcry on social media.</p> <p>They were held in an overcrowded McAllen processing facility that holds hundreds of parents and children in large, fenced-in areas and gained international attention last year when it detained children separated from their parents. Advocates describe them as cages and say they are extremely cold. The converted warehouse is the same place where a flu outbreak caused authorities to shut down the facility last month.</p> <p>The Trump administration has faced daily criticism over conditions in migrant detention facilities.</p> <p>Five children have died since late last year after being detained by the Border Patrol. Immigrants have been kept outside for extended periods near a bridge in El Paso in conditions that a professor who recently visited the location told the Texas Monthly magazine was like a "human dog pound."</p> <p>And an Inspector General report last month found severe overcrowding inside an El Paso processing center, with 76 migrants packed into a tiny cell designed for 12 people. Investigators saw immigrants standing on top of toilets to make room and find space to breathe because the cell was so cramped.</p> <p>In a letter to Congress this week, the Department of Homeland Security's acting secretary, Kevin K. McAleenan, and Alex Azar, who heads the Health and Human Services Department, pleaded for emergency supplemental funding.</p> <p>"We continue to experience a humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border of the United States, and the situation becomes more dire each day," they wrote.</p> <p>Customs and Border Protection said its agents are overwhelmed and don't have the funding or resources to handle the influx. Health and Human Services, the governmental agency in charge of caring for unaccompanied children after they're released from Border Patrol custody, said it is past capacity with over 13,000 kids in its care at the moment. The agency plans to add new facilities for children in New Mexico, Texas and a military base in Oklahoma.</p> <p>Families and underage migrants who cross the border are held in Border Patrol facilities meant to be temporary and designed primarily for single adult men - not mothers, newborns and sick toddlers. Families are regularly kept in them for much longer than the allowed maximum of 72 hours.</p> <p>Frye first met the teenage girl at the McAllen facility on Tuesday. The girl said border authorities made her throw away a backpack with the baby's clothing and not given her anything else, so the baby was in a dirty onesie bundled in a sweatshirt that another migrant mother gave her.</p> <p>At one point, the baby got sick and was listless and unresponsive, Frye said.</p> <p>Frye said the baby and her mother should never have been kept there. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408811" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/new-york-to-cut-religious-exemption-to-vaccine-mandates" title="New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates" data-articleId="412581414" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/14/Religious_vaccine_exemption_repealed_0_7398852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/14/Religious_vaccine_exemption_repealed_0_7398852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/14/Religious_vaccine_exemption_repealed_0_7398852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/14/Religious_vaccine_exemption_repealed_0_7398852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/14/Religious_vaccine_exemption_repealed_0_7398852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protesters were out in force at the New York State Capitol building to protest the repeal of a religious exemption for vaccinations." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two more Yeshivas were closed in New York on the same day that the state eliminated a religious exemption to vaccine requirements in the face of its worst measles outbreak in decades.</p><p>The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly voted Thursday to repeal the exemption, which allows parents of children to cite their religious beliefs to opt a child out of the vaccines required for school enrollment.</p><p>Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, signed the measure Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/colorado-surpasses-1b-in-pot-tax-revenue-since-legalization" title="Colorado surpasses $1B in pot tax revenue since legalization" data-articleId="412690282" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A marijuana plant is displayed during a 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado surpasses $1B in pot tax revenue since legalization</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Colorado has surpassed $1 billion in tax revenue from marijuana sales since recreational use of the drug was legalized in 2014.</p><p>The Colorado Department of Revenue says sales since legalization have topped $6.5 billion, generating $1.02 billion from taxes, licenses and fees. The state has more than 2,900 licensed marijuana businesses and more than 41,000 licensed workers in the industry.</p><p>Gov. Jared Polis says, “This industry is helping grow our economy by creating jobs and generating valuable revenue.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-says-he-d-of-course-tell-fbi-if-he-gets-foreign-dirt" title="Trump says he'd 'of course' tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt" data-articleId="412651224" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/01/FLICKR%20Flickr%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Flickr%20010119%20b_1546354366540.jpg_6576226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump participates in a Christmas Day video teleconference from the Oval Office Tuesday, December 25, 2018, speaking with military service members stationed at remote sites worldwide. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says he'd 'of course' tell FBI if he gets foreign dirt</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ZEKE MILLER AND JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Friday that "of course" he would go to the FBI or the attorney general if a foreign power offered him dirt about an opponent. It was an apparent walkback from his earlier comments that he might not contact law enforcement in such a situation.</p><p>Trump, in an interview Friday with "Fox & Friends," said he would look at the information in order to determine whether or not it was "incorrect." But he added that, "of course you give it to the FBI or report it to the attorney general or somebody like that."</p><p>Earlier in the week, Trump had told ABC that he would consider accepting information from an outside nation and might not contact law enforcement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/62608640_2379676125418682_2115750870544023552_n_1560512873779_7397228_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/details-of-memorial-service-to-be-held-for-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/kemah%20police%20chief_1560465994384.JPG_7394956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial service held for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/premature-migrant-baby-found-at-texas-border-patrol-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1058606998_1560533256741_7398811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Rio&#x20;Grande&#x20;flows&#x20;along&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;-Mexico&#x20;border&#x20;at&#x20;dusk&#x20;on&#x20;November&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;McAllen&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;border&#x20;line&#x20;between&#x20;Mexico&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;falls&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;middle&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;river&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Premature migrant baby found at Texas Border Patrol facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/whataburger-selling-majority-interest-to-merchant-bank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/whataburger%20sky_1560531833150.jpg_7398287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/whataburger%20sky_1560531833150.jpg_7398287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/whataburger%20sky_1560531833150.jpg_7398287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/whataburger%20sky_1560531833150.jpg_7398287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/whataburger%20sky_1560531833150.jpg_7398287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Whataburger" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Whataburger selling majority interest to merchant bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/legacy-gift-ideas-for-father-s-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Legacy_gifts_for_Father_s_Day_0_7398437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Legacy_gifts_for_Father_s_Day_0_7398437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Legacy_gifts_for_Father_s_Day_0_7398437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Legacy_gifts_for_Father_s_Day_0_7398437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Legacy_gifts_for_Father_s_Day_0_7398437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Legacy gift ideas for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 