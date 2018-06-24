Police release photo of suspect in fatal shooting at Houston bar

Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a bar early Sunday morning.

According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot by another patron inside a bar in the 11570 block of South Wilcrest Drive around 4:35 a.m. Sunday. The victim, who died at the scene, has not been identified by police.

Investigators say there is no known motive for the shooting at this time.

Detectives released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.