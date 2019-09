- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a motel in west Houston.

The stabbing occurred near the Katy Freeway and Highway 6 around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

According to police, two men got into an argument, and one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other one in the back of the neck.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

It is unclear if police have a suspect in custody.