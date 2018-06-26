Police: Body found inside walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park

- Police in Cobb County said they are investigating after a body was found inside a walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park Tuesday afternoon.

Cobb County Police said the person was found by a co-worker. Both are said to work for a third-party contractor at the stadium. Police said they responded to the stadium around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the Atlanta Braves are working with investigators, but declined further comment.

The name of the person has not yet been released. The cause of death will have to be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

No word on if this impacted any services during Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.