Point of Viewer - medical marijuana in Texas

Some people are rejoicing after the first medical marijuana license is issued in Texas, but it is not what most people think. Under the Texas Compassionate Use Act, not more than five percent THC will be prescribed and only patients with intractable epilepsy will qualify.

One woman from Texas, whose son was diagnosed with that form of epilepsy, moved to Colorado for access to medical marijuana and says the Texas legislation is not enough in this edition of Point of Viewer.