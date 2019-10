- Papa John's Houston is showing their support for the family of a fallen Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.

On October 1, Papa John's Houston will donate all profits to the family of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Customers who want to show their support just need to order from any Greater Houston-area Papa John's location by the end of the day.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to Deputy Dhaliwal's family during this time," said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John's Houston. "To show our support for his family and our appreciation for his 10 years protecting our community we hope everyone will join us on Tuesday in giving back."

Deputy Dhaliwal was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Friday.

Multiple organizations have started GoFundMe pages for his family, raising almost $600,000.