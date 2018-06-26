Officials: Half-dressed man runs out on airport taxiway

- Police said a man scaled the fence surrounding Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Tuesday afternoon before running across taxiways and runways, eventually sitting beside a plane waiting for takeoff.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Atlanta police said Jhryin Jones, 19, ran was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

FOX 5 viewer Garth Magness shared a video of the incident. It shows a half-clothed man running across the runway and taxiway to the plane and throwing his hands up in the air.

At one point the man sat down in the shade beneath the wing of the plane.

FOX 5 viewer Josh Broide also shared a video showing the half-dressed man approach the plane and drop his drawers before laying down in the middle of the taxiway. An officer with the Atlanta Police Department is then seen running up quickly to the man. The man is seen rolling over on to his stomach before the officer reaches him and handcuffs him without further incident. He is then seen being led away and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Police are still trying to determine Jones decided to enter the secured area.

Officials said there was no disruption to the overall operations at the airport.