Officials: Boy Scout from Texas killed by falling tree at Georgia camp

- Authorities say a 14-year-old Boy Scout was killed by a falling tree Monday afternoon as powerful storms rolled through North Georgia.

It happened at the Bert Adams Scout Camp located about 8 miles south of Covington. Tracy Techau, Scout Executive, and CEO, Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America said it was a weather-related incident.

Jeff Alexander, a spokesperson for the Newton County Sheriff's Office, said the boy was in his tent along with bunkmate when a tree crashed down onto him just minutes after a weather alert was issued.

Techau was quoted as saying in a statement sent to FOX 5 Atlanta:

“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our Scouts following a weather-related incident at Bert Adams Scout Camp. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Officials said the Boy Scout was from Texas and was attending the fourth and final week of summer camp. The name of the boy has not yet been released.

Officials did not comment if any of the activities planned for the week were canceled or augmented because of the incident.

Boy Scout summer camp tents traditionally are canvass wall tents, a design similarly used by the U.S. Army until WWII. They are 9 feet wide on the opening, 7 and a half feet deep on the walls, and seven feet height at the with 3 to 3 and half foot-high walls. It typically holds two cots.

Boy Scouts typically will attend a week at camp with their troop to work on steps to earn rank which include earning merit badges in subject from everything to nature to swimming to canoeing to handicrafts to wilderness survival. The day is typically segmented much like a class schedule with a break for lunch. The evening hours typically are filled with games, events, and campfires.