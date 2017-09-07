North bound beltway lanes reopen, sinkhole discovered on south bound feeder

- On any normal day traffic along any of the Houston highways at rush hour is just a given. However Thursday traffic along the north bound lanes of the beltway near Memorial was welcomed. It was the first time drivers could use this part of the tollway since Harvey flooded the area.



Along the south bound feeder near Boheme, TX-DOT crews could be seen working to fix and fill a sinkhole.



"A lot of that area where the construction equipment is, there is no dirt under it, it's just road and a big empty cavern and I'm sure they are going to have to chisel all of that out and refill it", says John Robinson who's home got flooded just south of the intersection.



"The soil underneath the pavement had actually turned to liquid and drained off and we are having to remove the pavement we are expecting it as we go and then we are going to fill it, fill it with soil, fill it back up and repave the frontage road", explained TX-DOT public information officer Karen Othon.



Crews are working around the clock to get the area back open to drivers. Another 200 yards of the south bound lanes of the tollway are also being worked on.



All positive signs that the work being done, will soon mean the area will be back open. TX-DOT officials say it could be about a week before the feeder is fixed.



Residents, still concerned about area traffic.



"So if you're trying to go from the north to anywhere south of the bayou like let's say Westheimer, it takes two hours", says Vivian Yu.



"We've been having to make a whole lot of runs to see my dad he's in the hospital and every time we do it, is alright what about 610, no it's too crowded, what about Shepard, so it's too crowded, what about Kirby, so it's definitely created some problems", says Robinson.