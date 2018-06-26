Neighbor shoots suspected burglar in southeast Houston

- A word you would rarely hear from a neighbor at a crime scene: "Awesome," said Trinetra Stepherson. Why did she say that? At around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man showed up at a home where two girls were alone while their parents were working.

"The mom actually has video that shows he came and knocked on the front door as typical burglars do," said Houston Police Department Assistant Police Chief Sheryl Victorian.

Then, as typical burglars do when nobody answers, he went to the back of home to break in.

The girls called their mother who contacted 911 and tripped the alarm, which alerted a neighbor who saw the burglar leaving through a broken window with stolen items. He had some laptops and the neighbor had a rifle.

Another neighbor heard the noise.

"I heard pap-pap!," said Rev. Solomon Williams.

Two shots and the burglary suspect was down.

The girls' father had arrived and not knowing what was going on in the back, he broke out a front window and pulled out the terrified 12- and 14-year-old children.

When police arrived, they arrested the wounded burglar and made sure the girls were taken to the hospital.

As for the neighbors, they are glad they have a hero just seconds away.

"Oh God, yes, I can't wait to see him and give him a hug, because it could've been my house," gushed Stepherson.

The case is being referred to a Harris County grand jury.