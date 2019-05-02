< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404569834-404583352">
<div class="responsive-wrapper ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Processing at port of entry (Photos by Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Processing at port of entry (Photos by Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404569834-404583352" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/processing_1556823275072_7211863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Processing at port of entry (Photos by Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)" /> </div> Processing at port of entry (Photos by Mani Albrecht/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)</figcaption>
</figure>

<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/national-news/us-government-to-give-dna-tests-at-border-to-check-for-fraud-1">COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:43PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 01:56PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> officials suspect that adults are fraudulently claiming to be parents of children as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border.</p> <p>The decision comes as Homeland Security officials are increasingly concerned about instances of child trafficking as a growing number of Central American families cross the border, straining resources to the breaking point. Border authorities also recently started to increase the biometric data they take from children 13 and younger, including fingerprints, despite privacy concerns and government policy that restricts what can be collected.</p> <p>Officials with the Department of Homeland Security wouldn't say where the DNA pilot program would begin, but they did say it would start as early as next week and would be very limited.</p> <p>The DNA testing will happen once officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which manages border enforcement, refer possible instances of fraud to ICE, which usually manages interior enforcement. But teams from ICE's Homeland Security Investigations were recently deployed to the southern border to help investigate human smuggling efforts.</p> <p>The rapid DNA test will take about two hours and will be obtained using a cheek swab from both the adult and child. The parent is to swab the child, officials said.</p> <p>The testing will be destroyed and won't be used as evidence in any criminal case, they said.</p> <p>Generally, government officials determine a family unit to be a parent with a child. Fraud would occur if a person is claiming to be a parent when he or she is another type of relative, or if there was no relationship at all. ICE officials said they have identified 101 possible instances of fraudulent families since April 18 and determined one-third were fraudulent.</p> <p>Since the beginning of the budget year, they say they have uncovered more than 1,000 cases and referred 45 cases for prosecution. The fraud could also include the use of false birth certificates or documents, and adults accused of fraud aren't necessarily prosecuted for it; some are prosecuted for illegal entry or other crimes.</p> <p>Homeland Security officials have also warned of "child recycling," cases where they say children allowed into the U.S. were smuggled back into Central America to be paired up again with other adults in fake families - something they say is impossible to catch without fingerprints or other biometric data.</p> <p>But the department hasn't identified anyone arrested in such a scheme or released data on how many such schemes have been uncovered. Advocates say they're worried that in the name of stopping fraud, agents might take personal information from children that could be used against them later.</p> <p>DHS officials say the program will be done with existing funds. Earlier Wednesday, the White House said it would need an additional $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid for the border. Here's a look at those 22 candidates and some of the i" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>These are the 24 candidates running for president in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 25 2019 06:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 04:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With Michael Bennet officially entering the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 election, the field of total presidential candidates has grown to 24, 22 of which are Democrats.</p><p>Here's a look at those 24 candidates and some of the issues they plan to focus on during their campaigns.</p><p>Michael Bennet has been a Senator from Colorado since 2009, before which he served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools. He also served two years as Chief of Staff to fellow Democratic presidential hopeful, John Hickenlooper, during his time as mayor of Denver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/pregnant-chicago-woman-missing-more-than-a-week-due-to-give-birth-on-may-5" title="Pregnant Chicago woman missing more than a week, due to give birth on May 5" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Pregnant_Chicago_woman_missing_more_than_0_7214236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Pregnant_Chicago_woman_missing_more_than_0_7214236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Pregnant_Chicago_woman_missing_more_than_0_7214236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Pregnant_Chicago_woman_missing_more_than_0_7214236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/02/Pregnant_Chicago_woman_missing_more_than_0_7214236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are still looking for a 19-year-old pregnant woman who has been missing for more than a week from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pregnant Chicago woman missing more than a week, due to give birth on May 5</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are still looking for a 19-year-old pregnant woman who has been missing for more than a week from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.</p><p>Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui was last seen in the 2000 block of South California Avenue, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago police.</p><p>Ochoa-Uriostegui, who is nine months pregnant, is due to give birth on Sunday, May 5th. She is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a light brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants along with a maroon top with the Latino Youth High School logo on it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/funeral-services-held-for-homeless-vietnam-veteran" title="Funeral services held for homeless Vietnam veteran" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/02/Funeral_held_for_homeless_veteran_0_7213627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/02/Funeral_held_for_homeless_veteran_0_7213627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/02/Funeral_held_for_homeless_veteran_0_7213627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/02/Funeral_held_for_homeless_veteran_0_7213627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/02/Funeral_held_for_homeless_veteran_0_7213627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Funeral held for homeless veteran" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral services held for homeless Vietnam veteran</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:54AM CDT</span></p> 