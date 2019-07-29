< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story420890948" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="420890948" data-article-version="1.0">Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension</h1>
</header> Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420890948.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420890948");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420890948-420890959"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As first responders and their families celebrate, President Trump shows off his signature on H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11 victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden&nbsp;July 29, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>As first responders and their families celebrate, President Trump shows off his signature on H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11 victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden July 29, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420890948-420890959" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/GettyImages-1164923665_1564422473324_7556972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As first responders and their families celebrate, President Trump shows off his signature on H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11 victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden&nbsp;July 29, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>As first responders and their families celebrate, President Trump shows off his signature on H.R. 1327, an act to permanently authorize the September 11 victim compensation fund, in the Rose Garden July 29, 2019. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/national-news/trump-signs-sept-11-victims-compensation-fund-extension">JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:52PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> The bill passed Congress on a bipartisan basis but only after delays by some Republicans exposed the legislative branch to brutal criticism from activists, including the comedian Jon Stewart.</p> <p>Dozens of first responders, many gravely ill, would repeatedly travel to Washington to lobby lawmakers to extend the funding every time it needed to be reauthorized. Though their ranks shrunk, as emergency workers died of cancers and other diseases linked to the toxic fumes from the World Trade Center rubble, the fate of the funding had never been permanently guaranteed.</p> <p>NYPD detective Luis Alvarez appeared gaunt and ill when he testified before Congress last month, urging lawmakers to pass the measure to help his fellow first responders even if it was too late for him.</p> <p>"You made me come down here the day before my 69th round of chemo and I'm going to make sure that you never forget to take care of the 9/11 first responders," Alvarez said.</p> <p>He died two weeks later .</p> <p>More than 40,000 people have applied to the fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks. Stewart, who made the cause a personal passion project, tore into the lawmakers' inaction when he testified alongside Alvarez, creating a moment that was frequently replayed on cable news.</p> <p>"Hundreds died in an instant. Thousands more poured in to continue to fight for their brothers and sisters," Stewart said before the committee. "They did their jobs with courage, grace, tenacity, humility. Eighteen years later, do yours."</p> <p>A pair of Republican senators, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah, voted against the measure this month, preventing its adoption from being unanimous. Both cited the need to eliminate unnecessary spending and offset the measure with budget cuts.</p> <p>Trump did not dwell on that division when he signed the bill. The bill-signing prompted a round of applause from first responders in the Rose Garden as well as Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City during the attacks and was widely praised for his leadership in the aftermath of the World Trade Center collapse.</p> <p>Trump, whose real estate holdings that day included some 20 buildings in Manhattan, played up his own personal connection on Monday to the World Trade Center site.</p> <p>"I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder," the president said.</p> <p>But a number of the president's recollections about his own personal experiences that day cannot be verified, including his claims that he sent construction crews to help clear the site, that he had "hundreds" of friends die at Ground Zero and that he witnessed television coverage of Muslims in the United States cheering the destruction of the iconic skyscrapers.</p> <p>The ceremony was attended by a handful of lawmakers - all Republican - though a White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity to share planning details, said that all members of Congress had been invited to the event. The invitations went out Friday and Saturday.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Lemire reported from New York.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Follow Colvin on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@colvinj and Lemire at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire</p> <p>___</p> <p>An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that Sen. Mike Lee represents Arkansas. id="p_56_INSTANCE_9931"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"National News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408843" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/camper-alleged-bigfoot-sighting-prompts-gunfire-at-park-1" title="Camper: Alleged Bigfoot sighting prompts gunfire at park" data-articleId="421582373" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/899DCD90-1DD8-B71C-07A4541F5BA6FA6COriginal_1564662011432_7565432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/899DCD90-1DD8-B71C-07A4541F5BA6FA6COriginal_1564662011432_7565432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/899DCD90-1DD8-B71C-07A4541F5BA6FA6COriginal_1564662011432_7565432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/899DCD90-1DD8-B71C-07A4541F5BA6FA6COriginal_1564662011432_7565432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/899DCD90-1DD8-B71C-07A4541F5BA6FA6COriginal_1564662011432_7565432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fall image of the Mammoth Cave National Park entrance sign at the park&#39;s eastern entrance. (Photo: National Park Service)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Camper: Alleged Bigfoot sighting prompts gunfire at park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:21AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal officials are investigating a report that a man fired a gunshot while camping at Mammoth Cave National Park, an incident that another camper says was prompted by an alleged sighting of Bigfoot.</p><p>Mammoth Cave said law enforcement rangers responded early Sunday to a report of a person with a firearm at one of the Kentucky park's backcountry campsites.</p><p>Brad Ginn told news outlets he and his girlfriend were camping nearby and were awakened about 1 a.m. by a man with his son. The man said they were going to investigate strange noises he kept hearing. Ginn said he heard a gunshot minutes later and the man returned to say Bigfoot had emerged from the woods, so he fired.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-wakes-from-coma-with-legs-arms-partially-amputated" title="Woman wakes from coma with legs, arms partially amputated" data-articleId="421586005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman wakes from coma with legs, arms partially amputated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman who spent 80 days hospitalized after she became infected with a bacteria common in dog saliva that lead to a severe illness, coma and amputations, was on the long road to recovery.</p><p>In May, Marie Trainer of Stark County, Ohio and her husband had returned from a vacation when she complained of flu-like symptoms and severe limb pain.</p><p>Tests were done that found she had contracted capnocytopaga canimorsus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport" title="Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport" data-articleId="421568816" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Traveler_captures_close_lightning_strike_0_7564309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Traveler_captures_close_lightning_strike_0_7564309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Traveler_captures_close_lightning_strike_0_7564309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Traveler_captures_close_lightning_strike_0_7564309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Traveler_captures_close_lightning_strike_0_7564309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lightning strikes during storms outside St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 06:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A traveler captured the moment lightning struck right outside of a terminal at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. </p><p>Intense storms moved through the Bay Area Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain and many lightning strikes.</p><p>In the video, a small plane can be seen on the tarmac with sheets of rain coming down around it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360_7565187_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-found-in-street-in-southwest-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739_7565139_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739.png"/> </figure> <h3>Toddler found in street in southwest Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-evening-chill-at-houston-zoo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_7564925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_20190801033249"/> </figure> <h3>Bayou City Buzz: Evening Chill at Houston Zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/fox-26-consumer-reporter-emily-akin-of-take-it-to-akin-retires"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/We_say_goodbye_to_FOX_26_consumer_report_0_7564842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="We_say_goodbye_to_FOX_26_consumer_report_0_20190801035143"/> </figure> <h3>FOX 26 consumer reporter Emily Akin of ‘Take it to Akin' retires</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/01/26/WEB%20ambulance%20hospital%20emergency2_1485456583914_2658168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman wakes from coma with legs, arms partially amputated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360_7565187_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360_7565187_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360_7565187_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360_7565187_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/67647127_2464619516924342_7171468092843753472_n_1564660366360_7565187_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-shot-in-front-of-apartment-complex-while-taking-out-trash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h57m32s70_1564658410680_7565149_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h57m32s70_1564658410680_7565149_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h57m32s70_1564658410680_7565149_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h57m32s70_1564658410680_7565149_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h57m32s70_1564658410680_7565149_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot in front of apartment complex while taking out trash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-found-in-street-in-southwest-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739_7565139_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739_7565139_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739_7565139_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739_7565139_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/01/vlcsnap-2019-08-01-05h28m55s39_1564655358739_7565139_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler found in street in southwest Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-evening-chill-at-houston-zoo" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_7564925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_7564925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_7564925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_7564925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/Bayou_City_Buzz__Houston_Zoo_Evening_Chi_0_7564925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bayou City Buzz: Evening Chill at Houston Zoo</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 