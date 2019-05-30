< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story409783619" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409783619" data-article-version="1.0">Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/national-news/quick-thinking-bus-driver-rescues-6-year-old-boy-running-in-traffic">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:10AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409783619"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:43AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Milwaukee County Transit System" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Milwaukee County Transit System</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409783619-409782597" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Milwaukee County Transit System" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Milwaukee County Transit System</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409783619" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MILWAUKEE (FOX 26)</strong> - A quick-thinking bus driver’s actions were caught on camera as she rescued a boy with special needs that she spotted running in traffic in Milwaukee.</p> <p>Cecilia Nation-Gardner was driving her route and had just had pulled up to a bus stop when she saw a six-year-old boy crossing in front of moving traffic.</p> <p>She began honking the bus horn to get the attention of other drivers. As cars continued to drive through the intersection, Cecilia ran off of the bus, grabbed the boy by the hand and led him back to her bus.</p> <p>She then called for help.</p> <p>“I have little boy here. Can you send police over here? He was about to get his by a car,” she can be heard saying on the video.</p> <p>Police say the boy, who has a disability, wandered away from school. He was reunited with his family.</p> <p>Cecilia, a mother of three, says she would not normally have been at that intersection at the exact time.</p> <p>"I ended up leaving my layover two minutes later than normal," Cecilia said. "That’s why I say I was in the right place at the right time. It was meant for me to be there. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More National News Stories</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/2_men_charged_in_murder_of_Chicago_mothe_0_7328513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:38AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men were charged Thursday with the murder of Brittany Hill, the 24-year-old mother who was killed Tuesday in Austin while holding and protecting her 1-year-old daughter.</p><p>Urbana residents Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, were both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.</p><p>Hill was talking with two acquaintances outside a car just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue while holding her daughter, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/mueller-s-public-statement-fuels-calls-for-trump-impeachment" title="Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/What_s_next_after_Robert_Mueller_decline_0_7328111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/What_s_next_after_Robert_Mueller_decline_0_7328111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/What_s_next_after_Robert_Mueller_decline_0_7328111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/What_s_next_after_Robert_Mueller_decline_0_7328111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/What_s_next_after_Robert_Mueller_decline_0_7328111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's first - and possibly last - public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls on Capitol Hill to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.</p><p>Surprising Washington with brief remarks Wednesday, Mueller indicated it's up to Congress to decide what to do with his findings. The special counsel reiterated that, bound by Justice Department policy, charging a sitting president with a crime was "not an option." But he also stressed he could not exonerate Trump. Instead, he cited that same policy to say, "The Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system."</p><p>With Mueller closing his office and not expected to comment further, it all amounted, for some, to an open invitation for Congress to launch impeachment proceedings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/hatchet-wielding-thief-backs-down-when-store-clerk-pulls-out-gun-but-firearm-costs-employee-his-job" title="Hatchet-wielding thief backs down when store clerk pulls out gun, but firearm costs employee his job" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image from surveillance video showing a&nbsp;convenience store clerk in Oregon pulling out a gun on a masked would-be robber who had a hatchet.&nbsp;(Clackamas County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hatchet-wielding thief backs down when store clerk pulls out gun, but firearm costs employee his job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Gearty | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 04:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX News) -- Oregon authorities are seeking a would-be thief who was armed with a hatchet when he tried to rob a convenience store, only to flee when the clerk drew a gun and called 911.</p><p>However, the clerk's quick thinking cost him his job, with the president of Plaid Pantry in Oak Grove explaining to local station KOIN-TV that the chain has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons.</p><p>He said employees are trained to de-escalate robbery situations to avoid </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Milwaukee County Transit System" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603.png"/> </figure> <h3>Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Eric Adams (left) and Michael Washington | Chicago Police Department" title="michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035-404023.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pvamugirl_1559187769798.png"/> </figure> <h3>Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/vlcsnap-2019-05-30-07h08m16s42_1559218111603_7328786_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Milwaukee&#x20;County&#x20;Transit&#x20;System" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Quick-thinking bus driver rescues 6-year-old boy running in traffic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/strong-earthquake-off-coast-of-el-salvador" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Earthquake_Generic_Full_1280x720_102510_1559215638401_7328763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Strong earthquake off coast of El Salvador</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/2-men-charged-in-murder-of-mother-who-died-protecting-baby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/30/michael-washington-eric-adams_1559212639035_7328275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eric&#x20;Adams&#x20;&#x28;left&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Michael&#x20;Washington&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 men charged in murder of mother who died protecting baby</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/prairie-view-nursing-student-with-cyst-on-brain-has-successful-surgery-her-mother-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/pvamugirl_1559187769798_7327949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Prairie View nursing student with cyst on brain has successful surgery, her mother says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/mueller-s-public-statement-fuels-calls-for-trump-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/29/trumpmueller_1559188850311_7327957_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mueller's public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7334_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7334",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d2057440\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7334\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Fnational-news\x252Fquick-thinking-bus-driver-rescues-6-year-old-boy-running-in-traffic"});